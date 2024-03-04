The latest data shows that Brazil’s IPC-Fipe inflation index remained unchanged at 0.46% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. This figure is in line with the previous indicator recorded in January 2024. The IPC-Fipe inflation index measures the month-over-month changes in consumer prices in Brazil, providing insights into the country’s inflation rate. The data was updated on 4th March 2024, reflecting the stability of consumer prices in the Brazilian economy. The steady inflation rate indicates a controlled pricing environment, which can have implications for monetary policy and consumer spending patterns in the country. Investors and policymakers will continue to monitor these figures closely to assess the overall economic health of Brazil.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com