Brazil's Long Term Interest Rate TJLP has been revised upwards to 6.67%, marking a rise from the previous rate of 6.53%. The latest update on March 29, 2024, indicates this adjustment in the country's long-term interest rate, reflecting changing economic conditions. The TJLP plays a vital role in Brazil's financial landscape, influencing borrowing costs for long-term investments and projects. This increase signifies a potential shift in the country's economic outlook and may impact investment decisions in various sectors. Analysts are closely monitoring the implications of this rate adjustment on Brazil's financial markets and economic stability moving forward.