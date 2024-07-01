In a positive development for Brazil’s manufacturing sector, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up slightly to 52.5 in June 2024, from 52.1 in May 2024. The updated figures, released on July 1, 2024, signal a continued, albeit modest, improvement in manufacturing activity in the country.The PMI is a crucial indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector, with a reading above 50 signifying expansion. This minor increase points to sustained growth, reflecting potentially stronger output and new orders in Brazil’s factories and industrial plants.This upward momentum will be closely observed by market analysts and stakeholders, as it may influence economic forecasts and inform investment decisions in the coming months. The latest data offer a glass-half-full view amid global economic uncertainties, suggesting that Brazil’s manufacturing sector continues to hold its ground.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com