According to the latest data released on April 1, 2024, Brazil’s manufacturing sector displayed resilience in March despite a slight dip in the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The PMI for March stood at 53.6, down from February’s reading of 54.1. Although there was a decrease, the manufacturing sector continues to show expansion as any reading above 50 indicates growth.This minor decrease suggests a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity in Brazil but overall indicates a positive trend for the sector. With ongoing global economic challenges, Brazil’s ability to maintain a PMI above the 50-point mark demonstrates the sector’s stability and resilience. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the industry’s performance and its contribution to Brazil’s economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com