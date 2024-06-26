Brazil’s mid-month Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a modest decline, signaling a potential easing in inflationary pressures. According to the latest data updated on June 26, 2024, the CPI for June 2024 decreased to 0.39%, down from 0.44% in May 2024.This month-over-month comparison highlights a 0.05 percentage point decrease, contrasting with the previous period’s figures. The reduction in the CPI is likely to be closely watched by both policymakers and market participants as it could influence future monetary policy decisions and economic outlooks.Economists and analysts are expected to delve deeper into the underlying components of this index to assess whether the trend might continue and what sectors contributed to the slight deceleration in inflation. As Brazil continues navigating through its economic challenges, the CPI’s performance will undoubtedly remain a focal point in gauging overall economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com