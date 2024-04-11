Brazil’s retail sector experienced a significant surge in February 2024, with retail sales shooting up by an impressive 8.2%. This marks a substantial increase from the previous month’s growth rate of 4.1% in January 2024. The latest data, updated on 11 April 2024, indicates a remarkable improvement in the country’s consumer spending habits.The comparison on a year-over-year basis highlights the considerable progress in Brazil’s retail sales, reflecting a positive trend in the economy. With such a notable increase in consumer activity, this surge in retail sales could potentially have a favorable impact on the overall economic outlook of the country. As Brazil continues to witness robust growth in its retail sector, analysts are optimistic about the future trajectory of the economy, buoyed by the strong performance in consumer spending.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com