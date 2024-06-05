On June 5, 2024, new data released by S&P Global revealed a robust expansion in Brazil’s service sector for the month of May. The Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.3, up from 53.7 in April. This latest figure indicates the sector is not only expanding but doing so at an accelerating pace.The PMI, which provides a reliable measure of the service sector’s economic health, showed a significant uptick in business activity and new orders, reflecting increased consumer demand and business confidence. The enhanced growth rate also suggests that the service sector is playing a vital role in driving Brazil’s economic recovery.These promising figures highlight the resilience and growth potential within Brazil’s economy, instilling a sense of renewed optimism as the country continues to navigate a dynamic global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com