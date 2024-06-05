In a recent update from S&P Global, Brazil’s Composite PMI has shown a slight dip in May 2024, reaching 54.0, compared to the 54.8 recorded in April. The data, updated as of June 5, 2024, indicates a mild but notable deceleration in the country’s economic activity.The PMI, which had seen a robust figure of 54.8 just a month prior, signifies that while there is still expansion in the economic sectors surveyed, the rate of growth has somewhat softened. Such a change is critical for economists and policy-makers as they gauge the ongoing recovery and momentum of Brazil’s economic landscape amid global fluctuations.The decrease in the index may prompt closer monitoring of sectoral performances to ensure that the slowdown does not evolve into a more significant issue. Despite the dip, an index above 50 still reflects growth, suggesting that Brazil’s overall economic climate remains in positive territory. Observers will be keen on assessing the underlying drivers of this change in subsequent months to craft strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com