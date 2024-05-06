In the latest economic update from Brazil, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has come in at 54.8, slightly lower than the previous reading of 55.1 in March 2024. This index is a key indicator of the country’s economic health, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion in the manufacturing and services sectors. The slight dip in the PMI suggests a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in these sectors in Brazil. The data was updated on 6th May 2024, highlighting the recent developments in the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com