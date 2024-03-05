In a recent update on March 5, 2024, Brazil’s S&P Global Services PMI for February 2024 has been reported at a promising 54.6. This marks an improvement from the previous indicator of 53.1 in January 2024. The rise in the Purchasing Managers’ Index suggests a stronger expansion in the country’s service sector compared to the previous month, reflecting positive economic activity. This uptick in the PMI indicates growing confidence and optimism among businesses in Brazil, signaling a potential boost in economic growth for the region. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these figures for insights into the country’s economic performance and recovery progress.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com