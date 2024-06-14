As of June 14, 2024, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant shift in speculative net positions for the Brazilian Real (BRL). The current indicator now registers at -24.6K, a notable decrease from the previous figure of -18.9K.This change reflects an intensified bearish sentiment among traders and investors towards the BRL. The increasing net short positions suggest that market participants are becoming more pessimistic about the Brazilian currency’s near-term outlook.The updated figures underline growing concerns over Brazil’s economic landscape, potentially fueled by recent fluctuations in the global commodities market and domestic uncertainties. As the BRL continues to face downward pressure, stakeholders are closely monitoring potential impacts on Brazil’s broader economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com