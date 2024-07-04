Brazil’s trade balance took a significant hit in June 2024, plummeting to $6.71 billion, according to the latest data updated on July 4, 2024. This marks a sharp decline from the robust $8.53 billion surplus recorded in May 2024.The drop in the trade balance is a direct reflection of various economic factors that have impacted Brazil’s export and import activities over the month. The new figure highlights the volatility in global trade dynamics and its subsequent effect on Brazil’s economic health.Experts believe that while the trade balance remains in surplus, the reduction from May to June warrants closer scrutiny. Stakeholders are now eagerly waiting to see how these shifting numbers will affect Brazil’s fiscal policies and overall economic strategy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com