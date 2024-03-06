In February 2024, Brazil experienced a decline in its trade balance according to recent data. The country’s trade surplus dropped to 5.45 billion from 6.53 billion in January 2024. This change marks a significant shift in Brazil’s trade performance over the past month. The new figures were updated on 06 March 2024, reflecting the latest trade data available. This decrease in the trade surplus could have economic implications for Brazil’s international trade relationships and overall economic stability. Investors and economists will be closely watching how this trend evolves in the coming months to gauge the impact on Brazil’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com