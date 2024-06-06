Brazil’s trade balance saw a contraction in May 2024, with the surplus declining from USD 9.04 billion in April to USD 8.53 billion. The latest data, updated on June 6, 2024, highlights a significant decrease in the country’s trade surplus as global economic variables shift.Several factors could be attributing to this change, including fluctuating commodity prices, evolving trade policies, and the varying demand for Brazilian exports such as soybeans, coffee, and iron ore. These elements play pivotal roles in shaping Brazil’s trade dynamics.Continued monitoring of trade data will be crucial for stakeholders to understand ongoing trends and make strategic economic decisions. The subtle decline in surplus may signal underlying challenges or opportunities for Brazilian trade in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com