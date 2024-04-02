The latest data on the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Shop Price Index reveals that the indicator has decreased to 1.3% year-over-year. This marks a decline from the previous figure of 2.5%. The information was last updated on April 1, 2024, showing a significant change in consumer prices compared to the same period the previous year.The BRC Shop Price Index is a key indicator that measures changes in retail prices in the United Kingdom, providing insights into inflation trends and consumer spending patterns. The recent drop to 1.3% indicates a moderation in price increases across various sectors, potentially offering some relief to consumers facing cost pressures amidst economic uncertainties. As the country continues to navigate evolving market conditions, monitoring these price trends remains crucial for understanding the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com