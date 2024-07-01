The British Retail Consortium (BRC) Shop Price Index, which sheds light on the average prices of goods in UK stores, has shown a remarkable slowdown in price increases for July 2024. According to data released on July 1, 2024, the index has stopped at a modest 0.2%, a significant decrease from the previous indicator, which was recorded at 0.6%.This year-over-year (YoY) comparison indicates that the inflationary pressures on shop prices are retreating. The previous indicator of 0.6% was a comparison of the change in prices from the previous month to the same month a year ago. Meanwhile, the current 0.2% figure compares the change in July 2024 prices to those in July 2023, showing a noticeable decline in price increases.This latest data could signal easing cost pressures for both consumers and retailers. The continued moderation in shop price inflation might reflect stabilizing commodity prices and other input costs, potentially providing a reprieve for household budgets across the United Kingdom. Financial analysts and retail experts will closely watch future updates to ascertain whether this downtrend persists in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com