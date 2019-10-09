Following the Wall Street close, we have had a series of Brexit headlines streaming through from various media outlets, including the following headlines. Brexit headlines: EU insists no extension without new referendum or election – Telegraph Labour will grant UK PM Johnson general election on November 26 if Brexit isn’t delivered by Halloween – Sun UK […] The post Brexit headlines centred around a Brexit extension/general election appeared first on Forex Crunch.
