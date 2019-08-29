GBP/USD remains on the back foot after PM Johnson’s suspension of parliament. The ongoing Brexit battle and US GDP are set to dominate trading. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls. Uproar, outrage, and a coup – have been used frequently in describing the UK government’s move to suspend parliament – squeezing the time […] The post Brexit may send GBP/USD lower as the crisis intensifies appeared first on Forex Crunch.
