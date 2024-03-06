On Wednesday, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. – a company specializing in treatments for genetic diseases and cancer – declared that it will be pricing its public offering at $29 per share, selling a total of 8,620,690 shares. This is estimated to raise approximately $250 million. The pharmaceutical company also promised the underwriters an optional 30-day window to purchase up to 1,293,103 additional shares. BridgeBio stated that it expects the offering to be finalized around March 8th.J.P. Morgan, Cantor and Mizuho are participating as joint book-running managers for this offering, with Raymond James playing the role of lead manager.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com