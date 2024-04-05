On Friday, a collaboration between Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio, Inc. led to the approval of Abecma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This approval is aimed at treating adult patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma that has relapsed or proven resistant to treatment after a minimum of two previous treatment strategies. The evidence supporting this approval was derived from the results of the Phase 3, open-label KarMMa-3 trial.Abecma is administered as a singular infusion, with a suggested dose range of 300 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells. With this clearance, Abecma’s medical uses have extended, making it accessible to patients who have either relapsed or become resistant after going through the major three classes of treatment, and after two prior lines of therapy.Bryan Campbell, who leads the Commercial, Cell Therapy department at Bristol Myers Squibb, gave his opinion on the situation. He hinted at the substantial benefits Abecma offered in terms of progression-free survival rate, which tripled that of standard regimens when used against relapsed or unresponsive multiple myeloma. Campbell also showed excitement at the prospects of introducing cell therapy to patients at an earlier stage in their treatment process.Other regions have also granted approval for Abecma’s use, including Japan, the European Union, and Switzerland, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma after two prior lines of therapy. Abecma has also been accepted in Great Britain and Israel, especially for treating adults who have relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after three or more sets of therapy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com