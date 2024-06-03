Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced on Monday that data from three of its studies, along with the three-year follow-up from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial of Breyanzi, demonstrated consistent clinical benefits.Breyanzi is being considered by BMY as a second-line treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The TRANSFORM trial’s three-year follow-up results exhibited ongoing event-free survival and durable responses when compared to the standard of care.Additionally, a subgroup analysis from the mantle cell lymphoma cohort of the TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial displayed consistent clinical benefits, supporting Breyanzi’s potential use in earlier stages of treatment. Data from a subgroup analysis of bridging therapy within the TRANSCEND FL trial also showed consistent efficacy, higher response rates, and a stable safety profile. This reinforces Breyanzi’s differentiated profile in treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.The long-term data findings were published in Nature Medicine.At present, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock is trading at $41.69, reflecting a 1.45 percent increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com