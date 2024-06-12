Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter compared to the same period last year, though results surpassed Wall Street estimates.The company posted earnings of $2.12 billion, or $4.42 per share, in contrast to $3.48 billion, or $8.15 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year.Excluding special items, Broadcom Inc. announced adjusted earnings of $5.39 billion, or $10.96 per share, for the quarter.According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, analysts had projected average earnings of $10.84 per share, typically excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter saw a substantial increase, rising 43.1% to $12.49 billion from $8.73 billion in the previous year.Key Financial Metrics (GAAP) for Q2:- Earnings: $2.12 billion vs. $3.48 billion last year- EPS: $4.42 vs. $8.15 last year- Revenue: $12.49 billion vs. $8.73 billion last yearGuidance:- Full-year revenue guidance is projected at $51.0 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com