Brookfield Asset Management has addressed recent press speculation concerning EBOX, confirming that it is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a potential cash offer for the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of EBOX.However, Brookfield emphasized that there is no guarantee an offer will be made or what the terms of such an offer might be.In accordance with UK regulations, Brookfield must declare its firm intention to either proceed with an offer or withdraw by 5:00 pm (London time) on July 1, 2024. This deadline may be extended only with the approval of the Takeover Panel.