Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an established insurance brokerage firm, has announced the acquisition of McNamara Co., a family-operated agency, for undisclosed terms.For four generations, McNamara has catered to clients across all 50 states. The McNamara team will integrate into Brown & Brown’s Phoenix office and will report to Scott Jones, the head of the Phoenix division.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com