Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) tumbled over 17% in pre-market trading on the NYSE following the retailer’s announcement that it would maintain its fiscal 2024 outlook despite reporting disappointing first-quarter earnings.For fiscal year 2024, Build-A-Bear continues to project low-single-digit percentage growth in pre-tax income and low-to-mid-single-digit percentage growth in total revenue, compared to the 53-week fiscal year 2023.Against the backdrop of a 52-week fiscal year 2023 (non-GAAP), the company anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth in both annual pre-tax income and total revenue.Furthermore, for fiscal 2024, the company expects to see net growth of at least 50 new experience locations. This expansion will involve a mix of corporately managed, partner-operated, and franchised models.In the first quarter, Build-A-Bear reported earnings of $11.46 million, or $0.82 per share, which is down from $14.61 million, or $0.98 per share, from the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had forecasted earnings of $0.92 per share, as per Thomson Reuters, which typically excludes special items.The company’s revenue for the quarter decreased by 4.4% to $114.73 million from $120.05 million in the prior year.In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Build-A-Bear’s shares dropped approximately 17.2%, trading at $26.50.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com