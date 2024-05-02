According to recent data released on May 2, 2024, building approvals in Australia took a downturn in March 2024, plummeting by 2.50%. This marks a stark contrast from the previous month of February 2024 when building approvals had shown an increase of 5.20%. The comparison, done on a Year-over-Year basis, reveals a concerning trend in the construction sector.This shift in building approvals could have significant implications for the Australian economy, as the construction industry plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and employment. A decline in building approvals indicates a slowdown in construction activity, which could lead to reduced investment and potentially impact related industries. Analysts will closely monitor future data to assess the trajectory of the construction sector and its broader impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com