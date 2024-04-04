In February 2024, Australia saw a 4.6% decrease in building approvals compared to the same month a year ago. The current indicator for building approvals stood at 5.2%, down from 9.8% in January 2024. This data was recently updated on 04 April 2024, indicating a notable decline in construction approvals in the country.The Year-over-Year comparison revealed a significant slowdown in building approvals, reflecting potential shifts in the construction sector or economic conditions impacting the real estate market in Australia. As building approvals are a key economic indicator reflecting future construction activity, this decrease may have implications for the country’s overall economic growth and investment landscape. Analysts will be closely monitoring the trend in building approvals to assess the broader economic outlook for Australia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com