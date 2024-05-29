New Zealand has experienced a continued decline in building consents for April 2024, as the index has fallen to -1.9%, marking a substantial decrease from the -0.2% recorded in March 2024. The data was updated on May 29, 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison.This notable drop highlights ongoing challenges within the country’s construction sector. In March 2024, the decline was relatively modest at -0.2%, indicating that the decrease in consents has accelerated significantly in just one month.The sharp decline in April may point to broader economic uncertainties or potential market saturation. Investors and stakeholders in the New Zealand construction industry will closely monitor these trends to assess the long-term implications for both local and national economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com