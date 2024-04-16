In a recent report on the housing market in the United States, it was revealed that building permits decreased to 1.458 million in March 2024. This marks a decline from the previous indicator, which had reached 1.523 million. The data was updated on April 16, 2024, providing insight into the current state of the construction industry in the country.Building permits are a key indicator of the health of the housing market, as they signal the number of new construction projects that are authorized to begin. A decrease in building permits can indicate a slowdown in the construction sector, which may have various implications for the overall economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the trends in the housing market and their potential impact on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com