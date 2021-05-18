Bulgaria GDP Decline Eases In Q1

Bulgaria’s economy continued to contract in the first quarter of the year, but at a slower pace, and remained stuck in a severe recession, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.
Gross domestic product decreased 1.8 percent year-on-year following a 3.8 percent fall in the fourth quarter.
Consumption, investments and imports grew, while exports dropped sharply.
The gross value added decreased 1.6 percent after a 3.9 percent drop in the previous quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 2.5 percent in the first quarter after a 2.2 percent gain in the previous three months.
