Bulgaria Industrial Production Falls For Third Month

Bulgaria industrial production fell for the third straight month in August, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production declined 1.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.0 percent drop in July.

Manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent annually in August, following a 1.3 percent decrease in the previous month.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production declined 4.6 percent and output of mining and quarrying fell 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.1 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.8 percent climb in July.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent growth in the prior month.

