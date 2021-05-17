Bulgaria Inflation Rises In April

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation increased in April, the National Statistical Institute reported Monday.

Consumer prices rose 2.0 percent annually in April, following a 0.6 percent rise in March. Prices rose for the second straight month.

Transport cost increased 8.9 percent yearly in April and prices for communication and recreation rose 4.9 percent.

Prices for education and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 4.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent in April, following 0.1 percent gain posted in March.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent monthly and grew 2.0 percent on a yearly basis in April.

