Bulgaria Producer Prices Increase In February

Bulgaria’s producer prices increased in February, led by a surge in prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index grew 32.3 percent year-on-year in February.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew the most by 81.8 percent annually in February. Prices for manufacturing output rose by 17.9 percent and those for mining and quarrying gained 9.7 percent.

Domestic market prices rose 40.5 percent annually in February and non-domestic market prices increased 19.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in February.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com