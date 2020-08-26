AUDJPY can be unfolding a big, bullish impulse, up from 59.89 level, where a former bigger correction had ended. We see waves 1, 2 and 3 completed of a bigger recovery, so current sideways price activity can belong to an Elliott wave triangle within a corrective wave 4. It can be a running triangle pattern, […] The post Bullish Triangle on AUDJPY – Elliott wave analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.
