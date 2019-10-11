Bundesbank’s Buch: German slowdown has left a few marks in the financial markets

The German central bank, Bundesbank, Vice President Claudia Buch told Reuters on Friday that the German slowdown has left a few marks in the financial markets. She added that the long low rate phase can make the financial system vulnerable. EUR/USD continues to hold the higher ground above the 1.10 handle, buoyed by trade hopes and Brexit optimism.

