Bunge and Chevron announced the final investment decision for the construction of a new oilseed processing plant by their joint venture, Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC. The new facility will be located next to their existing processing plant on the Gulf Coast in Destrehan, Louisiana.The new plant is purposefully engineered for flexibility, equipped to handle not only soybeans but various softseeds, including innovative oilseed crops like winter canola and CoverCress. The operations set to start in 2026, the new venture will not only maximize the scale and effectiveness of Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables but will also enable them to meet the increasing market demand for renewable fuel feedstocks efficiently. Furthermore, the plant will cater to the growing feed and protein markets through the production of meal products.The expansion venture is projected to create over 150 construction jobs and an additional 30 permanent roles once the plant is operational.