Burger King Co., part of Restaurant Brands International Inc., is set to introduce a $5 value meal to entice American consumers who are increasingly dining at home. This value meal will offer a choice among three sandwiches, accompanied by nuggets, fries, and a drink.This strategic move follows news that McDonald’s Corp. will roll out a comparable $5 value meal starting June 25, which will be available for about a month. McDonald’s bundle is expected to include options such as a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink.According to Bloomberg News, a memo revealed that Burger King franchisees voted in early April to approve this $5 ‘Your Way Meal’. Burger King aims to launch this offer ahead of McDonald’s and plans to extend it over several months.Additionally, Burger King is experimenting with two other value platforms anticipated to be ready by the latter half of the year. In a competitive response, Wendy’s recently introduced a $3 breakfast meal deal.Fast-food chains are intensifying their promotional efforts to capture consumer interest as financially constrained customers opt for home-cooked meals over dining out. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski remarked during the first-quarter earnings announcement in late April, “As consumers are more discriminating with every dollar that they spend, we will continue to earn their visits by delivering leading, reliable, everyday value and outstanding execution in our restaurants.”Commencing in 2022, Burger King has invested approximately $400 million over a two-year period to enhance average sales and profitability in its U.S. restaurants. This investment is divided into $150 million under the ‘Fuel the Flame’ initiative and $250 million under the initial ‘Royal Reset’ plan.In late April, Restaurant Brands International announced a further $300 million investment to launch the ‘Royal Reset 2.0’ remodel program, aimed at modernizing restaurants nationwide.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com