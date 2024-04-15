The latest data on business inventories in the United States for February 2024 has been released, showing a positive growth of 0.4% compared to the previous month. The previous indicator had remained stagnant at 0% in January 2024. This increase indicates a rise in the stock of goods held by businesses, which can be seen as a positive sign for the economy.The month-over-month comparison highlights the growth from January to February 2024, showcasing an improvement in the inventory levels. The data, updated on 15th April 2024, provides insights into the current state of businesses in the country. With inventories on the rise, it signals potential future production and sales activity as companies stock up on goods to meet demand. Investors and analysts will be looking closely at these figures to gauge the health of the economy and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com