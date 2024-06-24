On Monday, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) announced the appointment of Lauri Kearnes as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2024.Kearnes will succeed CFO David North, who is set to retire on the same date. North will remain with the company as an external consultant to ensure a seamless transition.Kearnes brings over two decades of experience in financial and operational management to the role. Her most recent position was as CFO at Harte Hanks, a global customer experience strategy firm based in Massachusetts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com