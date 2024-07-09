Here are the earnings highlights for Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN):Net Income: $2.077 million in Q2, compared to a loss of $1.116 million in the same period last year. Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.09 in Q2, compared to a loss of $0.05 in the same period last year. Analysts had anticipated EPS to be $0.03. Revenue: $20.269 million in Q2, up from $11.508 million in the corresponding period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com