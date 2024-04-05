Byrna Technologies Inc., a leading company in personal defense technology, recently announced a net income of $17,000, effectively breaking even per share for the first quarter. This is a significant improvement over the same period in the previous year where they reported a net loss of $2.15 million or $0.10 per share.There was a noticeable increase in the company’s net revenue for the quarter; it saw a near doubling to $16.7 million, up from the previous year’s $8.4 million. Analysts from Thomson Reuters had predicted Byrna would post earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $15.64 million for this quarter, excluding any special items.The company also revealed its Chief Financial Officer, David North, is set to retire later this year. North became a part of Byrna in 2020. To maintain a smooth transition, Byrna has hired a top executive search firm, tasked with identifying high-caliber candidates for his replacement.North has committed to remaining in his current role until his successor is fully established. Following this, he will continue his association with the company as an external advisor to maintain consistency.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com