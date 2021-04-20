What is the outlook for the Canadian dollar in Q2? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for this week’s BoC policy meeting. “We expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to present a significantly more constructive outlook for the Canadian economy on 21 April, but without changing […] The post CAD: BoC To Announce A Tapering Roadmap This Week; Risk Skewed Towards A Weaker CAD – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

