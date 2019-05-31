US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on Mexico, sending the Mexican peso down. Canada, the third partner in the USMCA agreement, is also on the back foot ahead of the all-important GDP release. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/CAD faces only weak resistance at 1.3597 where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 and the Fibonacci 161.8% […] The post CAD can extend its falls after Trump slaps tariffs on Mexico appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story