The Bank of Canada holds its policy meeting later today. What can we expect from the central bank? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: TD Research discusses its expectations for the BoC October policy meeting on Wednesday. “We expect the overnight rate to remain unchanged at 0.25% with no substantive change to the Bank’s […] The post CAD: Non-Trivial Risk BoC Adds Yield Curve Control To Its Policy Arsenal On Wed – TD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
