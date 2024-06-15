In a recent report released on June 14, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed that speculative net positions for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) have significantly declined. The current indicator now stands at -129.5K, marking a stark drop from the previous value of -91.6K.This downturn highlights growing bearish sentiment among traders concerning the Canadian Dollar. Several factors could be influencing this shift, including economic data releases, geopolitical events, and market speculation about future monetary policy changes by the Bank of Canada.The substantial decrease in net positions raises concerns about the CAD’s potential volatility in the near term. Investors and policymakers alike will be closely monitoring these developments as they seek to understand the underlying causes and potential ramifications for the Canadian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com