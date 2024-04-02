Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) posted a decrease in their third quarter earnings compared to the previous year, albeit surpassing Street estimates.The company reported earnings of $146.7 million, or $3.00 per share, against last year’s third quarter when they recorded $323.2 million, or $6.62 per share.According to compiled data from Thomson Reuters, analysts on average predicted that the company would earn $2.46 per share. This forecast usually excludes special items.The revenue of the company for the quarter dipped by 29.5%, falling to $703.1 million from last year’s $997.5 million.To glance through Cal-Maine Foods Inc’s earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- The earnings for the third quarter stood at $146.7 million, compared to $323.2 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the third quarter was $3.00, a drop from last year’s $6.62.- The revenue for the third quarter came in at $703.1 million, down from $997.5 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com