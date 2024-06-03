CalAmp (CAMP) announced on Monday that it has signed a Restructuring Support Agreement with its main secured lender, Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP, which will assume principal equity ownership of CalAmp and transition the company to private ownership.CalAmp plans to convert approximately $229 million of Convertible Senior Secured Notes held by Lynrock into equity interests within the reorganized entity.Throughout the financial restructuring, CalAmp’s operations, both in the U.S. and internationally, will proceed without interruption, and the company will continue to compensate its partners as usual.To streamline the go-private transaction, CalAmp has voluntarily started proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.”The savings from eliminating the interest on the debt and the overhead of being a public company will enable us to invest more significantly in the numerous opportunities we see to support our customers’ needs,” stated Chris Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CalAmp.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com