CalciMedica Inc. (CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday promising topline results from its Phase 2b study of Auxora, referred to as CARPO, for treating acute pancreatitis (AP) with concurrent systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS).The Phase 2b CARPO trial aimed to evaluate Auxora’s dose-response and effectiveness in AP with concurrent SIRS. Participants in the study were randomly assigned to four groups to receive either a high, medium, or low dose of Auxora, or a placebo. The primary outcome measure of the study was the median time to achieve solid food tolerance.Patients suffering from hyper-inflammatory acute pancreatitis exhibited a statistically significant dose response, achieving up to a 43.6% relative reduction in median time to solid food tolerance compared to the placebo. In contrast, Auxora did not show a measurable benefit in patients without hyper-inflammatory AP.Furthermore, Auxora demonstrated a statistically significant dose response, achieving up to a 61.7% reduction in severe organ failure across all patients compared to the placebo.CalciMedica intends to present additional data from the CARPO study at a medical conference later this year. This will include results from the analysis of CT scans taken at baseline and 30 days post-enrollment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com