Caleres Inc. (CAL), a well-known footwear brand, reported a decline in its first-quarter net earnings, which fell to $30.94 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $34.73 million, or $0.97 per share, from the same quarter last year. Net sales for the first quarter also saw a slight decrease of 0.5%, dropping to $659.20 million from $662.73 million in the comparable period of the previous year.Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had anticipated earnings of $0.91 per share on net sales of $665.45 million for the quarter. Typically, these analyst projections do not account for special items.Looking forward to the second quarter, Caleres forecasts earnings between $1.20 and $1.25 per share on consolidated net sales growth of 3% to 4% compared to the previous year. Analysts, on average, are predicting earnings of $1.22 per share on $712.36 million in sales for the upcoming quarter.For the full fiscal year 2024, Caleres maintains its earnings projection in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 per share, with consolidated net sales expected to remain flat or grow by up to 2% from last year. Market analysts are estimating earnings of $4.60 per share on total sales of $2.87 billion for the year.