Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 19: Markets have stabilized after as coronavirus concerns are somewhat softer while economic uncertainty remains high as the dollar is holding onto gains. The “quadruple witching” event is set to trigger high volatility as the week draws to an end. Receding coronavirus concerns?: While cases […] The post Calm before the “quadruple witching” storm amid coronavirus, economic uncertainty appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story